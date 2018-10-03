John Alan Turner is a writer, theologian, consultant, teacher, Resident Theologian for Stonecreek Church and as Senior Fellow for The ScreamFree Institute. His most recent book is "Crazy Stories, Sane God: Lessons from the Most Unexpected Places in the Bible" (B&H Books, March 1, 2014). His previous books include "The Gospel According to the 'Da Vinci Code,'" "Hearts and Minds: Raising Your Child With a Christian View of the World" and "The 52 Greatest Stories of the Bible: A Daily Devotional." John lives with his wife and three daughters just outside Atlanta, Georgia. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnAlanTurner.