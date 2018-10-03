Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

James Thrash

James Thrash is the former Director of the National Football League Player Engagement and is a former player for the Washington Redskins. The father of six resides in Northern Virginia with his wife Amber.