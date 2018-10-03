Expand / Collapse search
Dylan Thuras

Dylan Thuras is the cofounder and creative director of AtlasObscura.com and co-author of Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders. Dylan has spoken at conferences, including SXSW and Applied Brilliance, about the changing nature of exploration. Previous projects include “Curious Expeditions” about traveling in Eastern Europe for a year, the meeting of the Athanasius Kircher Society, and “World of Wonders,” a series of videos and articles for Slate. Visit Dylan online at @dylanthuras.