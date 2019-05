Alvin Townley

Bestselling author Alvin Townley has written two nationally-acclaimed books on Scouting, "Legacy of Honor" and "Spirit of Adventure," along with "Defiant and Captured, "about U.S. POWs in North Vietnam. He has spoken on leadership and character at venues including the White House, U.S. Capitol, and the U.S. Air Force, Military, and Naval Academies. Follow him at @AlvinTownley.