Will Swaim is president of the California Policy Center and co-host of National Review’s weekly Radio Free California podcast.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Will Swaim is president of the California Policy Center and co-host of National Review’s weekly Radio Free California podcast.