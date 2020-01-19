Rodney “Rocky” Sickmann graduated from Washington High School in 1976 and immediately entered the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1979, just 28 days into his tour of duty at American Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Sickmann became a player in one of the most terrifying events in U.S. history. On November 4, 1979, after months of turmoil marked by the return of the exiled Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the American Embassy in Tehran was overrun by militants and its employees taken captive. Sergeant Rocky Sickmann, then just 22, was one of 65 Americans taken hostage. Sickmann remained a hostage for 444 days before being released on Jan. 20, 1981 following 14 months of diplomacy by President Jimmy Carter. Three months later, Sickmann was Honorably Discharged after six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and received several accolades during his service including the Prisoner of War Medal, The Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Award of Valor, and Good Conduct Medal. Read More