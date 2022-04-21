Robert Spalding is a national security strategist and a globally recognized expert on Chinese economic competition and influence. He retired from the US Air Force as a brigadier general. He is a former pilot of the B-2 Stealth Bomber, as well as former director for strategic planning at the National Security Council in the White House. He was the chief architect for the widely praised National Security Strategy. He is the author of "War Without Rules: China's Playbook for Global Domination" (Sentinel, April 19, 2022).Read More