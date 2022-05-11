The Rev. C.L. Stallworth is currently serving his sixth term as a Connecticut state representative for the 126th District and serves as senior pastor of the East End Baptist Tabernacle Church in Bridgeport, Conn.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
The Rev. C.L. Stallworth is currently serving his sixth term as a Connecticut state representative for the 126th District and serves as senior pastor of the East End Baptist Tabernacle Church in Bridgeport, Conn.