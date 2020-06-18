Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Rabbi Avi Shafran

Rabbi Avi Shafran

Rabbi Avi Shafran writes widely in Jewish and general media and as public affairs director for Agudath Israel of America.

Rabbi Avi Shafran: Orthodox Jews, in Israel and US, are on the upswing
April 25, 2019

Rabbi Avi Shafran: Orthodox Jews, in Israel and US, are on the upswing

Here on our own shores, religious Jewish unity has long left the building. Personal status issues like marriage, divorce and conversion are all subject to various groups’ widely varying standards. And, as a result, the Orthodox, committed to halacha, have found themselves painfully unable to recognize the personal status pronouncements of Jewish movements that have redefined Jewish religious law for themselves or abandoned it entirely.