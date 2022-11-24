Martin J. Schreiber grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Inspired by his father’s example as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly and the Milwaukee Common Council, he ran for public office even before he had completed law school. In 1962, he was elected as the youngest-ever member of the Wisconsin State Senate. Schreiber was elected lieutenant governor in 1970 and, in 1977, became the 39th governor of Wisconsin. He recently retired from his public affairs firm in Milwaukee and now is an advocate for Alzheimer’s caregivers. After spending almost 20 years caring for his wife Elaine who passed away earlier this year, he is passionately committed to speaking out to help caregivers and their loved ones live their best lives possible. Schreiber has four children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is the author of "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver," by Martin J Schreiber and Cathy Breitenbucher.