Joseph Sohm has photographed the 50 states over 30 years and been published more than 400,000 times in major publications. His photo of President Bill Clinton is featured on the back-cover of his book "My Life" and in his presidential library. Sohm’s images are featured in Frederick J. Ryan’s portrait of "Ronald Reagan, The Great Communicator"; Al Gore’s Oscar-winning film "An Inconvenient Truth"; NBC’s 9/11 memorial, Concert for America; in “Night at the Museum,” and on John Grisham’s "King of Torts" cover. In 2009 he published “Visions of America – Photographing Democracy
” which features Paul Theroux’s foreword. His book won a Gold (“IPPY”) and Silver Medal (“Nautilus Book Award”) and three Telly’s for music-videos based upon the book. In 2009, he also produced, photographed and wrote, “Visions of America – a Photo Symphony Concert for America.” Joseph and his wife Leslie Plimpton reside in Ojai, California. Learn more via Joseph’s website, www.joesohm.com
.