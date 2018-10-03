Jon Scott currently serves as the anchor of FOX Report Weekend (Saturdays and Sundays at 6PM/ET). In this role, Scott highlights the latest developments and breaking news in the U.S. and around the globe. He is part of the original anchor team at FOX News Channel, having joined two months prior to its launch.Read More

During his time at FNC, Scott has covered events such as the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks where he anchored the network’s coverage from the opening minutes after the attack on the World Trade Center. For more than eight hours, his calm, steady reporting helped FOX viewers comprehend the multiple tragedies unfolding live in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Throughout his tenure at the network, Scott has gone into the field to cover events ranging from the war in Afghanistan to hurricanes and floods, space shuttle launches and royal weddings. He also provided live coverage of the launch of Operation Iraqi Freedom from CENTCOM, Qatar, as well as President Bush's subsequent address to the nation aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Prior to joining FOX News Channel, was a correspondent for Dateline NBC and received an Emmy Award for newswriting. He also served as a reporter for Inside Edition. He began his career as an anchor and reporter at stations in Miami and Denver.

A father of four, including a West Point graduate who recently returned from Afghanistan, Scott is a frequent speaker at events honoring veterans and our military service personnel. A Colorado native, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He's a private pilot, an avid outdoorsman, a woodworker and a really bad golfer.