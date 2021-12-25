Jason M. Smith

Jason Smith served as Charles Krauthammer’s evening and travel assistant from 2000 to 2018. Smith is a graduate of Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Maryland.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Jason Smith served as Charles Krauthammer’s evening and travel assistant from 2000 to 2018. Smith is a graduate of Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Maryland.