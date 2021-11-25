Jake Spann currently lives in Traverse City, Michigan and is an avid poet and aspiring screenwriter.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Jake Spann
Jake Spann currently lives in Traverse City, Michigan and is an avid poet and aspiring screenwriter.