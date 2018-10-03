Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gabe Salgado

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram
Next generation of Latino managers ready to follow in González's, Guillén's footsteps
December 8, 2016

Next generation of Latino managers ready to follow in González's, Guillén's footsteps

Major League Baseball has a proud history of Latino managers among its ranks. Lou Piniella, Felipe Alou and Ozzie Guillén are some of the most successful Latino’s to man a dugout. More recent Latino skippers include Manny Acta (now a third base coach for the Seattle Mariners), Rick Renteria (currently the Chicago White Sox bench coach), and Fredi González. The Cuban-born González was the last active Hispanic to lead a team in the big leagues.