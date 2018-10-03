Gabe Salgado

Next generation of Latino managers ready to follow in González's, Guillén's footsteps
Major League Baseball has a proud history of Latino managers among its ranks. Lou Piniella, Felipe Alou and Ozzie Guillén are some of the most successful Latino’s to man a dugout. More recent Latino skippers include Manny Acta (now a third base coach for the Seattle Mariners), Rick Renteria (currently the Chicago White Sox bench coach), and Fredi González. The Cuban-born González was the last active Hispanic to lead a team in the big leagues.