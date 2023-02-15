Dr. John Stinson is a retired orthopedic spine surgeon and a visiting fellow at Do No Harm, an organization of medical professionals. He lives in Montgomery County outside of Washington, D.C.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Dr. John Stinson is a retired orthopedic spine surgeon and a visiting fellow at Do No Harm, an organization of medical professionals. He lives in Montgomery County outside of Washington, D.C.