Pastor Dimas Salaberrios

Dimas Salaberrios has served as senior pastor of Infinity Bible Church, which he founded in partnership with Dr. Tim Keller and Redeemer City to City since 2003. His weekday radio show "The Dynamic Life with Pastor Dimas" is broadcast over the Salem Radio Network. Dimas is also the author "Street God: The Explosive True Story of a Former Drug Boss on the Run from the Hood--and the Courageous Mission that Drove Him Back." Pastor Dimas holds a Master of Divinity degree from Alliance Theological Seminary. He lives in the Bronx with his wife Tiffany, and their two daughters. Follow him on Twitter @PastorDimasNYC.