Charles E. Stanley Jr. writes of his parents’ romance and his father’s harrowing escape from the Nazis in "Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines" (Regnery History; March 15, 2022).
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Charles E. Stanley Jr. writes of his parents’ romance and his father’s harrowing escape from the Nazis in "Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Stranded Behind Enemy Lines" (Regnery History; March 15, 2022).