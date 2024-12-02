Alexandra Schweitzer is a mother and the president of the Wisconsin chapter of the parents group No Left Turn in Education.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Alexandra Schweitzer is a mother and the president of the Wisconsin chapter of the parents group No Left Turn in Education.