Robert Rotella, Ph.D.

Internationally known for his work in the area of applied sport psychology, Bob Rotella, Ph.D. is consistently recognized as the top Sport Psychologist in the world. His book "Golf is Not a Game of Perfect" is the best-selling sport psychology book of all time and one of the three best-selling golf books in history. Dr. Rotella's golfers on the PGA Tour are proven winners, including British Open Champions Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke, Master Champion Trevor Immelman, US Open Champion Graeme McDowell, and Keegan Bradley, winner of the PGA Tour Championship. As a teacher, Dr. Rotella has been selected as one of the top 10 golf teachers of the 20th century, and he directed the leading graduate program in the country for 20 years at the University of Virginia.Dr. Rotella has dedicated his life to helping coaches, athletes, business leaders and salespeople use their minds and emotions to take them to the top of their chosen professions.