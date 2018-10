Norman E. Rosenthal, M.D. is a psychiatrist and scientist who in the 1980s first described winter depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and pioneered the use of light therapy for its treatment. He is the author of several books. His latest is " Super Mind: How to Boost Performance and Live a Richer and Happier Life Through Transcendental Meditation " (TarcherPerigee, May 17, 2016).