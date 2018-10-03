Donna Rice Hughes is CEO and President of Enough Is Enough®
and has been a pioneering leader on the front lines to prevent the Internet enabled exploitation of children and families since 1994. She is a magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of South Carolina. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect that of her organization. EIE is a non-partisan, non-profit organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates for office. For more information visit www.enough.org
and view the Internet Safety 101
" TV series.