Sarah Parshall Perry is a legal fellow in Heritage’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Sarah Parshall Perry is a legal fellow in Heritage’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.