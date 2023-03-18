Rosanna Powers is a United States Marine Corps veteran and mentor with the Travis Manion Foundation. Her brother Caleb Powers was killed in action in Iraq on Aug. 17, 2004, and her fiancé Richard Lord was killed in action in Iraq on Aug. 18, 2004.
