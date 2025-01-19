Leroy Petry is co-chair of the Warrior Call initiative and is a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Leroy Petry is co-chair of the Warrior Call initiative and is a 2011 recipient of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor.