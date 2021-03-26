Republican Joseph R. Pitts served as a member of the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania from 1997-2017, where he served on the Committee on Energy and Commerce.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Joseph Pitts
Republican Joseph R. Pitts served as a member of the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania from 1997-2017, where he served on the Committee on Energy and Commerce.