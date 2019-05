John Paine

John Paine is a successful businessman and lay leader living in Plano, Texas. He has lived over 17 years with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. A once active man, John now spends his days in a wheelchair, dependent on a ventilator for his next breath. His greatest passion is mentoring others and sharing the true treasure of his life with them -- intimacy with Christ. In the twilight of his life, John most enjoys spending time with his wife Margaret, the families of his four adult children and seven grandchildren.