Jessica M. Patterson 

Jessica Millan Patterson is a wife, mother, and the chairwoman of the California Republican Party. She is the first woman, first Latina and first millennial to serve as chair.  Read More

Prior to her election as chairwoman, Patterson was CEO and co-founder of California Trailblazers, an organization that recruits, trains and helps elect Republican candidates to state legislative offices. Modeled after the national Young Guns program, Trailblazers has supported over 160 candidates and helped facilitate over $6 million in independent expenditures to those candidates. 

Patterson has served the California Republican Party, Republican National Committee, statewide and national candidates for nearly two decades, including leadership positions for California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Arizona Senator John McCain.  