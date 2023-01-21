Steven McGuire is the Paul & Karen Levy Fellow with the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. Follow him on Twitter @sfmcguire79.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Steven McGuire is the Paul & Karen Levy Fellow with the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. Follow him on Twitter @sfmcguire79.