Gen. Stanley McChrystal, (ret.)

Stanley McChrystal retired from the U.S. Army as a four-star general after more than thirty-four years of service. His last assignment was as the commander of all American and coalition forces in Afghanistan. His memoir, "My Share of the Task," was a New York Times bestseller. He is co-author of the new book "Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World" (Portfolio/Penguin, May 12, 2015). He is a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global
Affairs and the cofounder of CrossLead, a leadership consulting firm.