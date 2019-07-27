Peter W. Merlin

Peter W. Merlin is an aerospace historian and author of numerous books, technical papers and journal articles. He has appeared in more than a dozen documentaries on the History Channel, Discovery, National Geographic and others. Merlin is a member of the Flight Test Historical Foundation and the Nevada Test Site Historical Foundation, as well as an associate member of Roadrunners Internationale. His pictorial history, Area 51, available from Arcadia Publishing, provides an unprecedented look inside America's most secret airbase.