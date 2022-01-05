Expand / Collapse search
Paul Mango was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2019-2021, serving asecretary Alex Azar’s formal liaison to Operation Warp Speed where he was involved in nearly all strategic, operational, and financial aspects of the program, and facilitated its day-to-day activities among the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and the White House. His forthcoming book is "Warp Speed: Inside the Operation That Beat COVID, the Critics, and the Odds" (Republic Book Publishers, March 15, 2022).