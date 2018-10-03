Nancy Myer is a psychic detective who has worked 870 missing persons and murder cases and has given new information that proved to be correct 90% of the time. She has appeared on "Geraldo," "Psychic Detectives," "Psychic Investigators," and "Unsolved Mysteries." She teaches college writing at Westmoreland County Community College. She lives in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Her book "Travels With My Father" is available in hardcover format via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and in select brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the U.S. Visit Nancy's website here.