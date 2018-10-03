Michelle Malkin is a nationally syndicated columnist for Creators Syndicate. Her wide-ranging and news-breaking commentary has been honored by several national organizations.Read More

Her twice-weekly column is published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miami Herald, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Detroit News, Washington Times, Rocky Mountain News, Philadelphia Daily News, Houston Chronicle, Chicago Sun-Times, and New York Post, among a rapidly growing number of newspapers across the country. She also appears weekly in Jewish World Review.

Malkin began her career in newspaper journalism with the Los Angeles Daily News, where she worked as an editorial writer and weekly columnist from 1992-94. In 1995, she was named Warren Brookes Fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C. In 1996, she joined the editorial board of the Seattle Times, where she penned editorials and weekly columns for three and a half years.

Malkin, the daughter of Filipino immigrants, was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1970 and raised in southern New Jersey. She worked as a press inserter, tax preparation aide, and network news librarian. She is also a lapsed classical pianist.

Malkin is a graduate of Oberlin College.