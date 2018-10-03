Mark Meckler

House GOP Must Show True Grit on the Debt Ceiling
2016 race: Why a Tea Party president is a real possibility
When the Tea Party began in 2009, even those of us at the heart of the movement couldn’t have predicted how it would permanently alter America’s political landscape. Just six years later, it’s undeniably at the heart of American politics in spite of countless attacks from the political establishment and from the national media. Because of the Tea Party’s strength and influence, candidates who call themselves conservative must prove their bona fides to successfully court any grassroots support at all.