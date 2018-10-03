Jorge Madrid is a Fellow with the Environmental Defense Fund. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Voces Verdes, the independent, non-partisan voice of Latino leaders for the environment who advocate for sound environmental policy and recognize the importance of balancing economic growth, environmental protection, and prosperity. He is a former Graduate Fellow with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and the California Latino Caucus Institute. Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
