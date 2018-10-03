Father Jonathan Morris, who joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in May 2005, currently serves as a contributor and also writes for FoxNews.com.Read More

While at FNC, Father Jonathan has reported on a variety of news stories, including the appointment of Pope Francis and the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013, the beatification of Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI's historic visit to the United States in 2008, the influx of human trafficking surrounding the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and the 2005 riots in Paris, France. Father Jonathan has also secured exclusive interviews with former First Lady Laura Bush and the Grand Imam of Paris, France.

Father Jonathan Morris is a Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of New York, a special assistant to Cardinal Timothy Dolan for media and communications and a director of The Catholic Channel on SiriusXM satellite radio. Additionally, he advised in the production and promotion of the film, "The Passion of the Christ" and is the author of "God Wants You Happy: From Self-Help to God's Help" and "THE PROMISE: God's Purpose and Plan for When Life Hurts."

Father Jonathan received his bachelor's degree in business administration and additional degrees in classical humanities, philosophy and theology from the Franciscan University and the University of San Jose. In June 2004, he graduated with high honors with a licentiate degree in moral theology from Regina Apostolorum Pontifical University in Rome, where he is currently a doctoral candidate.