Ira Mehlman: Dems’ 2020 budget proof that battle is not about 'the wall,' it’s about immigration enforcement
On the same day that the House of Representatives approved a massive amnesty for illegal aliens who arrived in the United States as minors and for people who accepted our offer of temporary protection in the aftermath of some disaster in their homelands, the Democratic majority sent another unmistakable signal that accommodation, rather than enforcement, is the watchword when it comes to large-scale illegal immigration.