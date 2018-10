Denis MacEoin

Denis MacEoin, Ph.D. is a Seinor Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. A former lecturer in Islamic studies, his academic specializations are Shi‘ism, Shaykhism, Bábism, and the Bahá'í Faith, on all of which he has

written extensively. MacEoin is also a novelist, writing under the pen names Daniel Easterman and Jonathan Aycliffe.