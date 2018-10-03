David A. Morris

Major General (Ret.) David A. Morris is the chairman of the Green Beret Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides immediate financial assistance to Green Berets who are injured in the line of duty, to their families, and to the families of our fallen brothers. Gen. Morris served for over 36 years of active and reserve duty, with multiple deployments in Latin America and the Middle East. He is a highly decorated veteran of the Global War on Terror, having served in various capacities in Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and as a civilian in several roles within the intelligence community.