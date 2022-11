The Rev. Dr. Russell Levenson Jr. has been an ordained Episcopal priest for nearly 30 years. Having served in various roles at churches in Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Florida, he and his wife Laura live in Houston, Texas, where he has been the rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for the last 12 years. He has published several books on faith and Christianity. His newest book, "Witness to Dignity: The Life and Faith of George H.W. and Barbara Bush," is now available.