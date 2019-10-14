Marv Levy is the former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is a World War II veteran and an honorary board member of the 75th Anniversary Committee of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Former head coach of Buffalo Bills
Marv Levy is the former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is a World War II veteran and an honorary board member of the 75th Anniversary Committee of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial.