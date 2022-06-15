Former sheriff A.J. Louderback is a 43-year law enforcement veteran who served five terms as sheriff of Jackson County, Texas. He holds a Master Peace Officer license, and received the ICE Service to the Homeland award. A true visionary, Sheriff Louderback led the charge in Texas and nationwide on border security. Sheriff Louderback served as legislative chairman for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas (SAT), and a past president of the SAT. Sheriff Louderback served on the National Sheriffs’ Association Immigration Committee, Governmental Affairs Committee, and enjoys several other roles serving law enforcement and public safety nationwide.