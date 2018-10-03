With fifty years in public service, Ray Kelly is one of the world's most highly esteemed law enforcement leaders. He is the author of "VIGILANCE: My Life Serving America and Protecting Its Empire City" (HachetteBooks/Hachette Book Group, September 2015). A forty-three-year veteran of the NYPD, Kelly served in twenty-five different commands before being named police commissioner in 1992. Kelly was again appointed in January 2002 by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, making Kelly the longest serving police commissioner in the city's history. Kelly holds degrees from Manhattan College, St. John's University School of Law, New York University Graduate School of Law, and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.