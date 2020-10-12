Katherine O’Shea Kelly, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Yale Divinity School, lives in South Bend, Ind. with her husband and their five children.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Katherine O'Shea Kelly
Katherine O’Shea Kelly, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Yale Divinity School, lives in South Bend, Ind. with her husband and their five children.