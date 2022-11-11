Amb. Robert Wood Johnson

Robert Wood Johnson, a member of the founding family of Johnson & Johnson, has owned the Jets since 2000 and served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017 - 2021.Read More

Mr. Johnson has maintained a steady commitment to philanthropy, supporting a wide array of underrepresented communities. Under his oversight, the New York Jets Foundation, has ushered in the launch of the first Girls High School Flag Football in New Jersey and facilitated a $1 million donation to help aid the people of Ukraine, with the money distributed among various organizations, each receiving $100,000, over the course of a year.