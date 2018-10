David Johnson

David Johnson has been the CEO of the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center in Lawrence, Kansas since 2001. He was one of the first 14 Certified Mental Health First Aid Instructors in the United States. Previously, Mr. Johnson has served as the President/Chief Executive Officer, Behavioral Health Resources of Central Iowa, Westminster House, Inc. and Eyerly Ball Community Mental Health Services, Des Moines, Iowa from 1979 to 2001.