David D. Ireland is the senior pastor of Christ Church, a multisite church in northern New Jersey with amembership of 8,000. He is a diversity consultant to the NBA and author of some 20 books, including the The Skin You Live In: Building Friendships Across Racial Lines, and the upcoming, Raising a Child Who Prays. For more information please visit: http://ChristChurchUSA.org @DrDavidIreland and http://davidireland.org