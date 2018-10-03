Expand / Collapse search
Shilo Harris

Shilo Harris sustained catastrophic injuries when the vehicle was struck by an IED. He retired from the military in 2010 and is now a motivational speaker and franchise owner. He is the author of "Steel Will: My Journey through Hell to Become the Man I Was Meant to Be" (Baker Books September 9, 2014).