Democrat Chrissy Houlahan represents Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives. She earned her engineering degree from Stanford with an ROTC scholarship that launched her service in the U.S. Air Force. After graduating from Stanford, Houlahan spent three years on Air Force active duty at Hanscom Air Force Base working on air and space defense technologies. She left active duty in 1991 and served in the Air Force Reserves before separating from the service in 2004 as a captain. Houlahan serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.